Let's Eat, Drink, and Be Greek!

Come celebrate Greek culture, food, and entertainment at the 37th Annual Tampa Greek Festival. Held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa's Hyde Park district, Nov. 10th, 11th, & 12th. The annual event attracts more than 8,000 people over the three days. Enjoy classic Greek dishes such as simmered lamb shanks, lemon chicken, and Pastitsio (a Greek lasagna style dish) made fresh in house as well as traditional Greek deserts such as Baklava, Kourambiedes, Koulourakia, and many other famous pastries. Go to tampagreekfestival.com for times, details and entertainment schedules.

