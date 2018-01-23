Janet Force (Jane Seymour) is a mother who is obsessed with maintaining the family aerobics legacy and motivating her son, Joe, to follow in his father's destiny. Joe Force (Matt Jones), is a loveable middle-aged slacker, who has acquired unhealthy addictions as a result of spending the past two decades as the lead singer of an '80s cover band. The legendary Jane Seymour and Matt Jones joined Great Day to chat about their new Pop TV comedy series, Let's Get Physical. Pop is a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.

