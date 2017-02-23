Lifting Spirits & Changing Lives!

How YOU deal with YOUR Trials and tribulations, could be the testimony that’s helps someone else experiencing the same thing. Tampa Pastor, Mary Rieves is set to launch her first inspirational book, "Love Me Back to Health". The book places emphases on Rieves, who is so focused on her career and success in ministry that she neglects to manage the most important facets in her own life. This critical mistake costs her dearly and she pays a price that she cannot afford to bear alone. The details of the event and the change that follows are presented in a way that is both inspirational and cautionary. Pastor Rieves stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss her up and coming book launch event, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Let's Talk Studios, located at 13797 N. Nebraska Ave. Tampa, FL from 2 pm – 6 pm. For more info, go to MaryRievesMinistries.com

