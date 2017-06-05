WTSP
Close

Light Up Your Night!

Jamie Polkosnik joined Great Day Tampa Bay with more details.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:58 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

Jamie Polkosnik is the President and Co-Owner of Nebula Lighting Systems, Florida’s first and only LED Lighting System designed exclusively for screen enclosures. The Nebula Lighting System offers state-of-the-art lighting systems and lamp assemblies for architectural, recreational, display and general illumination (residential and commercial) L.E.D. lighting applications. Polkosnik joined Great Day Tampa Bay with more details. For more info, go to nebulalighting.com or call 813-996-0001. All customers will receive 10% off until the end of July.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories