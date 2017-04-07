Lil Duval will make you laugh!

Celebrities aren't exactly pouring out of Jacksonville, Florida but that's only made Roland Powell's grind more ferocious. Proclaiming himself "Lil Duval" after the county from which he hails, he has literally put his home turf on his back as he touches every nook and cranny available with his special brand of humor. Lil Duval made his way to Great Day Tampa Bay this morning to kick off the day with a little fun. He will be performing live at the Improv, Friday for two shows @ 7pm & 9:45pm and Saturday @ 6:30pm. Show times listed are arrival times and you Must be 21 & up to enter; except on Friday's at 10:30pm which is 18 & up to enter. Show details can be found at improvtampa.com

