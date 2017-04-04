Lineman Appreciation Day & Stem Expo

The 4th Annual Pinellas County Schools' STEM Expo showcases science, technology, engineering and math. The STEM Expo designs projects completed by more than 3,600 students representing 92 schools. The event highlights the importance of engaging students, teachers and community members in STEM education and careers.

Duke Energy Florida supports STEM education. Last year, it funded $1 million in grants to 33 Florida-based educational programs through its Duke Energy Foundation. More than 100,000 students are benefiting directly from the grants. The largest grant, totaling $252,000, was awarded to the Pinellas County Education Foundation to address key needs of nearly 40,000 students. STEM careers are vitally important to the energy industry, as well. April 18 is National Linemen Appreciation Day - #ThankALineman. Today we were joined by . Peveeta Persaud, Duke Energy Spokesperson, Laura Spence, STEM Specialist, Pinellas County Schools and some Duke Energy Linemen that took Michael Clayton on a journey 100 feet into the air. Pinellas County Schools' STEM Expo on Saturday, April 29 at from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. is FREE and open to the public. Visit www.pcsb.org/STEM for more information. Visit duke-energy.com to learn more about Duke Energy's community involvement.



© 2017 WTSP-TV