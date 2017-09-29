Listening to Harry Potter Live!

The Harry Potter™ film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. The Straz Center is excited to host a concert that will feature The Florida Orchestra performing every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone™. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a giant screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams' unforgettable score. The event will kick off September 29 – Oct. 1. For more information or to purchase tickets go to strazcenter.org or call 813.229.STAR



