Livy O's Savory Salsa!

Inspired by the essence of their family at their core and a passion for delectable cuisine, Livy O’s Catering Co. brings a mix of urban flare and soul to the heart of Tampa. Owners Lennise and Omar Germany were in limbo after Lennise applied for a promotion, got the job, and days later the offer was rescinded. Her husband motivated her to follow her dream and Lennise did just that. What started off as serving hot plates on Friday’s served out of the trunk of her car has become a booming Family Catering business fit for any type of gathering. Whether it’s a CORPORATE & PRIVATE CATERING Event, a ROMANTIC DINNER FOR TWO, GIRLS’ NIGHT IN: PRIVATE CHEF PARTY or a TEACH AND EAT COOKING LESSON, Livy O’s has the staff to cater with love and care allowing their clients to relax, eat, and be merry. Lennise and Omar joined Great Day Tampa Bay today with a Shrimp & Mango Salsa that had everyone begging for more. For more info, go to www.Livyoscatering.com

