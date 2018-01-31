Local Artist Kayla Ember is an 18-year-old singer/songwriter. She plays guitar and piano and uses both to compose her original music. Kayla was most recently a contestant on the 2nd episode of FOX's new singing battle show “The Four” and was praised by P Diddy for having "je ne sais quoi" or that special something and that he could see her being a star with the right producer. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay to serenade the studio. Click the Link to listen to Kayla Talking To the Stars. Subscribe to Kayla Ember for more videos: http://bit.ly/SubKayla

