Local Candle Makers take a creative Approach!

What easier way to get yourself in the mood of fall and the holidays then lighting a candle and being transcended into a winter wonderland, or your mom's holiday kitchen. Well, the local Tipsy Candle Company was founded in 2012 by the motivation to re-purpose empty wine bottles into something renewable and reusable. At the Tipsy Candle Company, each wine bottle is de-labeled, cut, sanded, polished, and cleaned then they hand pour all their candles with their signature soy wax, and infuse them with their custom fragrances. Each scent has a custom label that shares a themed story. This delicate process transforms the once doomed wine bottles into an artisan show pieces. For more info on the Tipsy Candle Company, go to tipsycandlecompany.com

