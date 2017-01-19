Local Humane Society helps dogs from Korea

For more than 100 years, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has been dedicated to ending animal homelessness and providing care and comfort for companion animals in need. Named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for eight years running, and accredited by AAHA, the standard in veterinary excellence, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is dedicated to the highest standards in animal sheltering and veterinary care. CEO Sherry Silk and Shelter Veterinarian, Nicole Cornett stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay (GDTB), to fill us in on some interesting news that involves rescue dogs from overseas. For more info, go to HumaneSocietyTampa.org or call 813.876.7138

