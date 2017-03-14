Local Top Chef gets big invite!

When the James Beard Foundation(JBF) recognizes you, that can only mean one thing…. YOU ARE SPECIAL! We are excited to announce that our very own Tampa Bay restaurant, The Refinery and Fodder & Shine has been invited by the (JBF) to do a Chefs Boot Camp that will focus on the topic of food waste reduction and the many prevention, recovery, and recycling solutions that have been identified. The goal is to continue building a network of civically-minded chefs, while providing support for their personal food system interests and giving them the tools and support that will help them act as influential advocates." To date, more than 150 chefs have participated in the Foundation's Chefs Boot Camp program, which launched in 2012. Greg Baker, Chef/Owner of The Refinery and Fodder & Shine, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. To apply to or support future Chefs Boot Camps for Policy and Change, please visit jamesbeard.org/education/bootcamp. Get food news, recipes, and more at the James Beard Foundation's blog, or subscribe to the free digital newsletter Beard Bites

© 2017 WTSP-TV