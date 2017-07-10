WTSP
LongHorn Steakhouse teams up with local charities to serve the community.

Kimberly Boldus joins Great Day Tampa Bay live in studio.

Great Day Tamap Bay , WTSP 9:59 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

LongHorn Steakhouse does serve yummy steak in its restaurants, but now it’s serving that steak beyond its walls. It’s donating unused food, like meat, veggies and soup, to the hunger-relief charity Tampa Bay Harvest and making a difference our community. Michael Clayton finds out more about this life-saving program. Also, visit www.LonghornSteahouse.com and www.tampabayharvest.org to learn more

