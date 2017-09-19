Lost and Found for Pets after Irma!

Humane Society of Tampa Bay has been slammed with stray intakes because lots of people found pets following Hurricane Irma. All the animals under their care will be scanned for microchips and checked for any other identification that can help reunite them with their families. The pets will be placed on the website at humanesocietytampa.org/lostandfoundpets.They have already reunited one pet with their people, so that has the Humane Society of Tampa Bay feeling good. Here are links to two of their blog posts that they used to communicate what was going on during/after the storm:

