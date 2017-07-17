Lowry Park Zoo Goes All In, with Exciting Entertainment for Everyone!

Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo turns up the fun again this summer with Sunset Celebration. The 12-night summer event returns new entertainment, animal mingles, family activities, delectable dishes, ice-cold refreshments, light show finale and Dinos after dark. The Zoo will stay open till 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 23-July 29. A Lowry Park Zoo spokesperson joined Great Day Tampa Bay for an inside look. For more, visit www.LowryParkZoo.org or call (813) 935-8552. Also, find the Zoo on Facebook and Twitter

© 2017 WTSP-TV