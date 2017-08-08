Lunchbox tips for your favorite student.

Lunchtime is an important part of the school day. It’s their fuel so they can be alert in the classroom. It’s also a time when kids make friends and often share lunches. Just in time for back-to-school season, we have one of the top mom-cooking experts in the country to provide lunchtime inspiration for parents. Brooke Parkhurst, co-author of “JUST MARRIED & COOKING”, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. For more info, go to tipsontv.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV