Mac ‘N Cheese Festival Time!

Tampa Bay's Top Food Trucks will be competing for the titles of Tampa Bay's "Best Mac 'N Cheese" and "Foodie Favorite". Merchants will be competing for Tampa Bay's "Favorite Shopping". Nonprofits will be competing for Tampa Bay's "Favorite Local Mission". Attendees will receive ballots to vote in all competitions with a purchase of food or a product from a merchant. The 2nd Annual Macaroni & Cheese Fall Festival will be held at New Hope Church Palm Harbor, 455 Riviere Rd, Palm Harbor on November 11th - Noon until 6:00 pm EST. Noah's Ark on Wheels Deluxe Petting Zoo & Pony Rides will be supplying the entertainment along with an Inflatable "Rock Climbing" Wall & Bounce House/Slide. More info can be found by clicking the link Mac ‘N Cheese Festival





