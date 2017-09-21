Maddie & Tae On Great Day Tampa Bay!

Maddie & Tae is an American female country music duo composed of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, both of whom are singers, songwriters, and guitarists. The duo is signed to Dot Records. Their debut album, Start Here, was released on August 28, 2015 and includes the singles "Girl in a Country Song", "Fly", "Shut Up and Fish", and "Sierra". They both joined Great Day Tampa Bay to share some insight on growing up in the music industry

