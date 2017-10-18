WTSP
Mahaffey Theater Presents Sesame Street Live!

Nick Manna from The Mahaffey joins Host Michael Clayton live in studio.

Everyone's invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! when it comes to Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, October 20-22! The inaugural production under Feld Entertainment's new partnership with the non-profit educational organization, Sesame Workshop features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a brand-new sensory adventure live on stage. To learn more, go to sesamestreetlive.com

 


 

