Stop by the Coconut's Comedy Club on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1st and 2nd and get your laugh on. Headlining will be Marc Price. You remember him as “Skippy,” from hugely popular 80's NBC sitcom Family Ties, starring Michael J. Fox. As a standup, Marc has opened for Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. He's starred in movies, hosted late night talk shows and more recently he's been behind the cameras writing and producing for E! TBS, Disney Channel, Animal Planet, GSN, Showtime and more. So come on out and see why the Los Angeles Times calls him "refreshingly bright" and the Boston Globe says he's "wickedly funny." For more info, go to coconutscomedyclubs.com





