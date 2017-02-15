'March into Spring' at the Fashions of Belleair luncheon

Head to the Fashion of Belleair luncheon to see great Spring looks. (Photo: Great Day Tampa Bay)

"March into Spring" is the second annual Fashions of Belleair luncheon and fashion show. It will feature men's and women's fashions from 12 Belleair Bluffs area stores.

Belleair Deputy Mayor Karla Rettstatt will be the emcee and David Lyon will be the piano accompanist. Margaret Word Burnside, Publisher/Editor of Tampa Bay Magazine and Marsha Uhler, owner of Cassi & Company boutique in Belleair Bluffs and chair of the event stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay with the details.

The benefit will be on Saturday, March 4th at 11 a.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane in Belleair.

The event proceeds will benefit recently homeless and wounded veterans through the Abilities Guild/Veterans Mall. The Abilities website is facebook.com/abilitiesguildveteransmall

