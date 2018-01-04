WTSP
Marvel Returns

Tickets are on sale now and can be found at: marveluniverselive.com

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:26 AM. EST January 04, 2018

Prepare for an action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. Marvel comes to Tampa January 5-7, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Tickets are on sale now and can be found at:       marveluniverselive.com
 

