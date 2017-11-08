Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes brings together the Avengers, Spider-Man and new fan favorites, The Guardians of the Galaxy, to stop Loki in his quest to rule the universe. The show consists of a superhuman cast of aerialist, acrobats and motorcycle riders to portray the valiant heroes and depraved villains. To meet them up close in person is a real honor and that’s just what we did on Great Day Tampa Bay. Marvel comes to Tampa January 5-7, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Tickets are on sale now and can be found at: marveluniverselive.com

