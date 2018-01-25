

Tim "Wild Thang" Lepard and Team Ghost Riders are back by popular demand. Tim and his cowboy monkeys return to the RP Funding Center for the Lakeland Pro Rodeo Classic Xtreme Edition. Professional Rodeo brings you 7 events with top cowboys and cowgirls competing for world champion points to qualify to the Nation Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. This year Mason Pro Rodeo brings you for the first time ever Freestyle Motocross Stunt show that's sure to get your heart pounding, put you on the edge of your seat, and leave you wanting more. The show is January 26th & 27th with performances starting at 8:00 pm. Go to masonprorodeo.com or

rpfundingcenter.com for more info.

