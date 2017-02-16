Matt's Family Jam rocks the Great Day Tampa Bay studio

Matt's Family Jam played the Great Day Tampa Bay studio. (Photo: Great Day Tampa Bay)

Real Family, Real Music, Real Fun, sums up Matt’s Family Jam.

Matt and Lisa Rolf and their three children Collin, age 17, Adrienne, age 14, and Benjamin, age 11, love to play music and, most importantly, love playing together.

Wherever their engagements take them, they are eager for the opportunity to entertain people of all ages.

You can see the Matt’s Family Jam live at the Florida State Fair. They love playing fun music that makes people feel good! For more info, go to floridastatefair.com

(© 2017 WTSP)