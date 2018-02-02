Meals on Wheels of Tampa is hosting its first ever 5K & Fun Run Music Fest on Saturday, February 3, 2018 on the Tampa Riverwalk. The Meals on Wheels High School Leadership Board (HSLB) is hosting this event to raise awareness of senior hunger in Tampa and to collect funds to be able to purchase an emergency safety kit, which will include a radio and flashlight, for all 800 senior and homebound neighbors served each day. The mission of the Meals on Wheels of Tampa High School Leadership Board (HSLB) is to connect high school students with Meals on Wheels of Tampa and their community, through a variety of activities including volunteering, fundraising and program development. For more details, go to MOWtampa.org

