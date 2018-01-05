Meet the Real Hero's

The film 12 STRONG is based on the New York Times Best Seller "HORSE SOLDIERS. “The real heroes of the new Warner Brother's film, joined Great Day Tampa Bay in studio to talk about the upcoming movie, releasing in theaters January 19th, 2018. Mark Nutsch and Bob Pennington were part of the U.S Special Forces sent to Afghanistan in the harrowing days following 9/11. “12 Strong” tells their true story of U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum, to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. See trailer at 12strongmovie.com

