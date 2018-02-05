Originally from Canada, they're a unique blend of classical and pop, and they've performed on countless stages with countless big names, including Celine Dion, the 2010 winter Olympics and the primetime Emmy awards. Don't miss the multi-platinum supergroup, "the tenors" at the capitol theater in downtown Clearwater this week! Victor Micallef joined Great Day Tampa Bay to tell us all about the show. Go to rutheckerdhall.com for ticket info.

