Megacon is Back!

MegaCon Tampa Bay is a three-day pop culture event in Tampa Bay, Florida, running in the Fall. The event is brought to you by the same team that produces the long-running MegaCon event in the Spring. Everyone is a fan of something, and MegaCon Tampa Bay is a place to celebrate all things pop culture. Get an autograph or a photo with your favorite guest and get the inside scoop about your favorite movies & TV shows at their celebrity panels! Watch professional comic artists battle it out in their popular Sketch Duels, learn from their “How To” workshops, and take photos with your favorite costumed characters! It’s also a great place to buy a unique gift (or treat yourself!) with over 100,000 square feet of shopping madness. MegaCon Tampa Bay – Coming to Tampa Bay Convention Center this weekend! September 29 to October 1. For more info, go to megacontampabay.com



© 2017 WTSP-TV