Michael & Stephanie enjoy indoor Skydiving

It all started back in 1998, Indoor skydiving is the simulation of true free fall conditions in a vertical wind tunnel. It’s where the dream of flight becomes a reality. The invention of modern wind tunnels has given skydivers a consistent and practical way to develop and hone skills that usually require jumping from a plane. Since jumping out of plane was a no go for our host, they headed down to iFly Tampa for the next best thing. They also caught up with one of the instructors of iFly to see what the sport of 'Body flight” is all about. For more info, go to iflyworld.com

