Miss Southeast International breaking barriers and making a difference.

Local Palm Harbor student Rachel Barcellona battles autism, but she’s not letting that stop her from pursuing the title of Miss International. Barcellona will soon represent the Southeast in the Miss International Pageant. But first she sits down with Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the pageant and her advocacy for autism. The Miss International pageant takes place August 4-5, and you can find out more at https://www.miss-international.us/.

