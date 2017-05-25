MLB All Star & Hall of Famer Dave Winfield

The Hall of Famer has teamed up with Sheraton Hotels on a new project called “Beyond Influential” (sports mentors throughout the years). He talked with GDTB host, Stephanie, about missing baseball each season and how he’s inspired younger players to give back to their communities. For more on the show and Dave’s interviews: www.mlb.com and for more on Sheraton hotels, www.sheraton.com.

