MLK Day Parade

Dr. King would have been 86 years old this year and because of his noteworthy contributions to this country he will be honored nationally on the third Monday in January. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Foundation will host their “Live the Dream Legacy” Annual Black -Tie Dinner & Gala on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the T-Pepin’s Hospitality Centre with our own 10 news anchor Reginald Roundtree serving as the MC. Then thousands will line the streets Monday, January 15, 2018 for the 29th Annual King Day Parade which is a two-mile route winding through East Tampa beginning at Cuscaden Park and ending at Middleton High School. This parade gets bigger and better every year and attracts bands from as far away as Kingston, Jamaica. For more info, go to mlkjrparade.com

