Models and Writers Gather!

The Doubletree Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore will host an author event on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 with over 50 authors and models. Those in attendance will meet the authors and models and will have the opportunity to get merchandise signed. Again, the event kicks off August 19th, 2017 at Doubletree Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore (4500 West Cypress St) from 12-4pm for general admission. Then the after party will run from 8-11pm. For more info, go to readerswritersevents.com

