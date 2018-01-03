Mommy Fitness made easy!

Calling all mamas!!! Get Ready to meet all your fitness goals as Heidi Templeton Co-Founder of Running Warrior returns to Great Day Tampa bay for a Pilates lesson. Heidi’s workouts are unique and fun involving cardio, strength, yoga and a social environment where mommies can meet and build meaningful relationships and friendships. The class is formatted with 30 minutes of running and strength drills, you set your own pace followed by a 30-minute yoga flow. This is the perfect combo for overall and complete wellness. This program will also benefit your children, your child will learn the importance of a healthy lifestyle, learn about hard work, patience, determination and will help them build meaningful relationships and friendships as well. For more info on all the different types of Bootcamps and classes, look them up on Facebook at Running-Warrior

