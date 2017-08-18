Monster Jam Goes from Outside to Inside!

This year Monster Jam goes from Raymond James Stadium to Amaile Arena. Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is a points-based format that showcases the best lineup of Monster Jam vehicles that deliver what fans want to see more trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action. This series tests the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in seven different competitions driving three different vehicles --- Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. These athletes battle for points in challenging racing and freestyle events that push themselves and their machines to the limit. The point leader from each series will receive an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. Ages Two and Older Require a Ticket. The event is scheduled for two shows on Saturday, August 19th 1:00pm and 7:00pm. For more info, go to amalie.arenatampa.com

