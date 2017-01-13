Monster Truck Extermigator Visits Great Day Tampa Bay

Coming to Ray Jay this Saturday the 14th at 7p.m, ITS HUGE, ITS BIG, ITS MONSTER JAM.

J.R. McNeal, who drives the Xtermigator, stopped by GDTB to show off his Monster Skills. Monster Jam will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and they are happy to announce that Dennis Anderson, driver of the world famous Grave Digger will not only be participating, celebrating his 35th year driving monster trucks but he will be racing against his son Ryan Anderson, who drives SON- UVA- DIGGER. Tickets start at $15 And more info can be found at monsterjam.com

