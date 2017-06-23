Mosaic Center at the Florida Aquarium



Recently The Florida Aquarium unveiled the Mosaic Center, a state-of-the-art event and conference facility designed to bring new possibilities to the Aquarium, Tampa's downtown district and other area businesses. As part of its ongoing conservation efforts, proceeds from meetings and events held at the Mosaic Center will support The Florida Aquarium's conservation efforts to protect and restore Florida's marine life. Along with the Center's ballrooms, event guests will also have access to the Aquarium's world-class exhibits, including more than 20,000 plants and animals. For more details go to www.flaquarium,org

