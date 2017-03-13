MOSI serves up beer & planet chatter!

MOSI always comes up with fun and engaging events! Using the latest tools in advanced astronomy technology, join MOSI Space Programs Director Prof. Antonio Paris for a cold glass of beer to discuss Planet Nine. This hypothetical planet, ten times larger than Earth, may be circling the Sun in the outer reaches of our Solar System. Planet Nine has not yet been found or photographed, but it would be a very alien world. One trip around the Sun would take it ten to twenty thousand years, compared to one year for Earth. And while Earth’s average temperature is 59 degrees Fahrenheit, the surface of Planet Nine would average a stunning 375 degrees below zero.

Grown-Up Science: Beer and Planet Nine is Saturday, March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum of Science & Industry in Tampa. Professor Paris’ presentation begins at 7 p.m. For more information go to www.mosi.org.

© 2017 WTSP-TV