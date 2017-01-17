MOSI: Vino with Venus

It’s almost time to raise a glass of wine to Earth's "mysterious twin" during Vino with Venus at MOSI. Attendees can Take in the IMAX® film Hubble, then sample wine under the stars in one of Tampa's most unique places – the top of MOSI's iconic Florida Hospital IMAX® DOME Theatre – as you gaze through telescopes at one of 2017's best and rarest views of Venus. Reserve tickets now at mosi.org. Admission to Vino with Venus is $25 for adults, or $20 for MOSI Members. Child care is available for toilet-trained children ages 4 to 13, or children 5 and older may attend the event and sample food and juice boxes. Child care or child admission is $15 per child, or $10 for MOSI Member children.

