Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:46 AM. EST January 18, 2018

The national search for America's Most Photogenic Baby is returning once again in search of Tampa Bay's Most Photogenic Baby Of 2018.  This annual event raises at least $10,000.00 each year for the All Children's Hospital.   2018 marks the 26th year for this Children's Miracle Network national event which has raised more than $4.5 Million nationwide.  Winners have appeared in feature films, commercials, national newspapers and magazines, on Broadway...even on Oprah!  Photographers will be out at Old Navy Westshore Plaza January 19th-21st 10am-6pm (11am-5pm, Sunday). Register Now at photogenicbaby.com

