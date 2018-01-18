The national search for America's Most Photogenic Baby is returning once again in search of Tampa Bay's Most Photogenic Baby Of 2018. This annual event raises at least $10,000.00 each year for the All Children's Hospital. 2018 marks the 26th year for this Children's Miracle Network national event which has raised more than $4.5 Million nationwide. Winners have appeared in feature films, commercials, national newspapers and magazines, on Broadway...even on Oprah! Photographers will be out at Old Navy Westshore Plaza January 19th-21st 10am-6pm (11am-5pm, Sunday). Register Now at photogenicbaby.com

© 2018 WTSP-TV