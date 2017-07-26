Mote Marine Aquarium Shark Marvels

We sit down and talk with Dr. Robert Hueter the Senior Scientist and Director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote Marine Laboratory. The Sharks and Rays Conservation Research Program at Mote Marine Laboratory is dedicated to studying the biology, ecology and conservation of sharks and their relatives, the skates and rays. These fishes comprise about 1,000 species worldwide, many of which today are threatened by overfishing and environmental impacts. Through laboratory and field research, scientists study the abundance and movement patterns, population dynamics, behavior and health, and fisheries biology of sharks and rays, and promote science-based conservation of depleted shark populations. The Program has been a leader in advancing the causes of shark conservation worldwide since 1988. For more information go to www.Mote.org

