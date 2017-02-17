Mother/Daughter dynamic soap duo!

Cake slices and cupcakes usually go great with warm milk. In today’s case, one mother and daughter business team, says, their cake slices and cupcakes are best with warm water……bath water to be exact. That’s because their products ARE NOT EATABLE…. BECAUSE IT’S REALLY SOAP. Tina Brunsman (Mom) and Alexandrea Daley(Daughter), started crafting these pastry type soaps from an idea on Pinterest. Now, they successfully run their joint business called Sweet Soap Confections. They stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to show us just how SWEET these SOAPS really are. For more info, or to make a purchase, check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetsoapconfections

