Motown The Musical takes the stage at the Straz!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:45 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

It began as one man’s story, and it became everyone’s music. Now it's a Broadway musical, and it's making a run at the Straz this week.  Motown The Musical is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Today on Great Day Tampa Bay, we heard from Actors Chester Gregory who plays Berry Gordy and Latrisa Harper who plays Mary Wells about what it takes to bring this American-dream story to life. The play is showing through August 13th at the Straz Center. For more info, go to strazcenter.org

