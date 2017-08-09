Mourning the loss of a legend

The music world is mourning today because of the sad passing of the beloved Rhinestone Cowboy, Glen Campbell. The legendary Country star suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease and after his devastating diagnosis and a brave fight he died yesterday at the age of 81. His wife, Kim Woollen Campbell, made a visit to our studios about a year ago, to give us an update on Glen but even then, he was fighting for his life. Dolly Parton said, “Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you.” We, at Great Day Tampa Bay, send our deepest condolences to the entire Campbell family. She visited our studios during a local visit to the Managed Senior Living Community in Royal Palms. She was talking to them about the Alzheimer’s diagnosis and support.

© 2017 WTSP-TV