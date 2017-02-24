From La La Land to Moonlight to Moana…. If you want to throw your own Movie Award Watch Party on Sunday night, look no further. Brenda Terry, a bartender from the Tampa Yacht and Country Club stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to help us celebrate in style with some movie inspired cocktails. Here are the recipes: Grey Goose Les Visionnaires Recipe
· 1.5 oz Grey Goose La Poire
· 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
· 1/2 oz homemade sage syrup
· 2 oz Cedron Tea - cedron is an herb native to the Americas that flourishes in the fragrant gardens of the Hollywood Hills
· 1 spritz of 'fresh cut grass essence' - atomized over the top
· Preparation: Shake and strain over fresh ice cubes into a Collins glass and spritz the cut grass essence in top. Garnish with stirrer and wheatgrass
Grey Goose Le Fizz Recipe:
· Grey Goose Original 1 ½ Parts
· St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur 1 Part
· Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice ¾ Part
· Soda Water 2 Parts
· Preparation:
1. Build all ingredients APART from soda water in a Boston glass.
2. Top with cubed ice and shake.
3. Fine strain into a chilled flute.
4. Top with chilled soda water.
5. Garnish with a Grey Goose stirrer.
For more info, go to tampayacht.com
