From La La Land to Moonlight to Moana…. If you want to throw your own Movie Award Watch Party on Sunday night, look no further. Brenda Terry, a bartender from the Tampa Yacht and Country Club stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to help us celebrate in style with some movie inspired cocktails. Here are the recipes: Grey Goose Les Visionnaires Recipe

· 1.5 oz Grey Goose La Poire

· 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

· 1/2 oz homemade sage syrup

· 2 oz Cedron Tea - cedron is an herb native to the Americas that flourishes in the fragrant gardens of the Hollywood Hills

· 1 spritz of 'fresh cut grass essence' - atomized over the top

· Preparation: Shake and strain over fresh ice cubes into a Collins glass and spritz the cut grass essence in top. Garnish with stirrer and wheatgrass

Grey Goose Le Fizz Recipe:

· Grey Goose Original 1 ½ Parts

· St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur 1 Part

· Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice ¾ Part

· Soda Water 2 Parts

· Preparation:

1. Build all ingredients APART from soda water in a Boston glass.

2. Top with cubed ice and shake.

3. Fine strain into a chilled flute.

4. Top with chilled soda water.

5. Garnish with a Grey Goose stirrer.

For more info, go to tampayacht.com

