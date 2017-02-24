WTSP
Movie inspired Cocktails!

Brenda Terry, a bartender from the Tampa Yacht and Country Club stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to help us celebrate in style.

From La La Land to Moonlight to Moana…. If you want to throw your own Movie Award Watch Party on Sunday night, look no further. Brenda Terry, a bartender from the Tampa Yacht and Country Club stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to help us celebrate in style with some movie inspired cocktails. Here are the recipes: Grey Goose Les Visionnaires Recipe

·          1.5 oz Grey Goose La Poire

·          3/4 oz fresh lemon juice 

·          1/2 oz homemade sage syrup 

·          2 oz Cedron Tea - cedron is an herb native to the Americas that flourishes in the fragrant gardens of the Hollywood Hills 

·          1 spritz of 'fresh cut grass essence' - atomized over the top

·          Preparation: Shake and strain over fresh ice cubes into a Collins glass and spritz the cut grass essence in top. Garnish with stirrer and wheatgrass

Grey Goose Le Fizz Recipe:

·          Grey Goose Original 1 ½ Parts

·          St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur 1 Part

·          Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice ¾ Part

·          Soda Water 2 Parts

·          Preparation:

1.        Build all ingredients APART from soda water in a Boston glass.

2.        Top with cubed ice and shake.

3.        Fine strain into a chilled flute.

4.        Top with chilled soda water.

5.        Garnish with a Grey Goose stirrer.

For more info, go to tampayacht.com

(© 2017 WTSP)


