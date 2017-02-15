Movie Man Sam: 'Fist Fight'

Our Movie Man Sam Hallenbeck talked with Ice Cube, star of the new movie 'Fist Fight.' (Photo: Great Day Tampa Bay)

In theaters February 17th, Warner Brothers kicks of its new comedy, “Fist Fight,” where A mild-mannered high-school teacher (Charlie Day) is accused of getting a fellow teacher (Ice Cube) fired, and is challenged to a fight after the school day ends.

English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line.

Movie Man Sam Hallenbeck stopped by the Great Day Tampa Bay studio after interviewing the stars of the new comedy.

