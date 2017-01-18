Close Movie Man Sam: "The Founder" and "Split" Our Movie man Sam Hallenbeck talks about new movies 'Split' and 'The Founder.' Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 12:21 PM. EST January 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Movie Man Sam Hallenbeck has your first look at the new movies "Split" and "The Founder"! (© 2017 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Huge gator becomes video star Eaglet getting fed Accused cop killer captured Large gator crossing at Polk Nature Discovery Center The Obama family preparing to move Markeith Loyd led to jail after medical treatment Video: Flying Mako shark off Pinellas Coast Concerns over gator watchers Sneak peek in new luxury hotel Moldy Toys More Stories 2016 was Earth's hottest year on record Jan 18, 2017, 11:13 a.m. "Grave Digger" driver injured during stunt at Monster Jam Jan 18, 2017, 8:10 a.m. VIDEO: Impatient semi driver crashes into school bus Jan 18, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs