Natasha Owens Sings and Donates Big to Harvey Relief Efforts!

Life is hard, and heartache, tragedy, and loss aren’t selective or rare” Natasha Owens says, reflecting on her own seasons of loss and the dark days that rendered her speechless. Owens is Singer-Songwriter who lives to sing to help lift people up in times of need. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay to perform her new song “We will Rise” and she is donating all proceeds from the retail sales of her new album to Hurricane Harvey Flood Relief Efforts. Wow, What an amazing gesture! For more info, go to natashaowensmusic.com



