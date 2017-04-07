National Beer Day – Cheers from The Brass Tap

Where are you celebrating National Beer Day? Well, for the Great Day Tampa Bay(GDTB) Team, it’s The Brass Tap Carrollwood location. The Brass Tap is an upscale craft beer bar with 60 taps and 200 varieties of local, national and international beers. The restaurant also features craft cocktails, a premium selection of wines and a food menu designed around community and sharing. The Brass Tap has a unique vibe that is upbeat, high energy and casual all at the same time. You will also find live music, social events, high-definition televisions to view all the sporting action, as well as an open-air patio. We stopped by the Brass Tap to see it for ourselves and spoke with Manager, Ashley Majors about their great menu items. For more info, visit brasstapbeerbar.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV